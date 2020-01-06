Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Police identify victim in first Terre Haute murder investigation of 2020
Police identify victim in first Terre Haute murder investigation of 2020
Posted: Jan 6, 2020 5:47 PM
Updated: Jan 6, 2020 5:47 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Clear
41°
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
42°
Hi: 46° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 42°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
39°
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
41°
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
43°
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 43°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
45°
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 45°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
41°
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Sunny and cool.
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
New restaurant plans spring opening on Terre Haute's north side
Police identify victim in first Terre Haute murder investigation of 2020
Long time Terre Haute Company officially closing it's doors
These Indiana twins were born just 30 minutes apart, but in different decades
Wabash Valley gym offers free workout to help people meet their fitness goals in the new year
Police release information about a 1981 cold case in hopes it will lead to an arrest
Only a hand-full of people show up to the anti-war protest in town, but numbers flourish across the country
Duke Energy customers next target for scammers
Crews investigate West Terre Haute house fire
New Miss Indiana State Fair Queen crowned, Miss Parke County makes top 10
Latest Video
Wild fire impacts felt in the Wabash Valley
Monday early forecast
Indiana passes traffic amnesty program
Local woman reflects on her family's history in soon to close business
120-year-old Martinsville business to close
Police identify victim in first Terre Haute murder investigation of 2020
WTHI-TV and Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 157 Concert Series
Monday: Partly cloudy, cooler. High: 43
Washington Vs. Loogootee
South Vermillion Vs. Parke Heritage
In Case You Missed It
Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same
Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard
Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group
Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax
One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans