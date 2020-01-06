Clear

All You Need to Know for Monday

Top headlines for January 6th

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 8:40 AM
Updated: Jan 6, 2020 8:45 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Sunny and cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Washington Vs. Loogootee

Image

South Vermillion Vs. Parke Heritage

Image

Terre Haute South Vs. Columbus North

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny and not as breezy. High: 42°

Image

Local gun shop to host active shooter classes, following church shooting in Texas

Image

Sunday Night Weather

Image

Resolution Sunday

Image

Casino meeting announced

Image

Dugger House Fire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans