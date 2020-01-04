Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Santa Tracker
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Santa Tracker
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
1981 cold case murder investigation
1981 cold case murder investigation
Posted: Jan 4, 2020 6:25 PM
Updated: Jan 4, 2020 6:25 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp
Terre Haute
Overcast
34°
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
37°
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Overcast
33°
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
More Weather
Rockville
Overcast
34°
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Casey
Overcast
31°
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
More Weather
Brazil
Overcast
34°
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Marshall
Overcast
34°
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Relief Coming
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Long time Terre Haute Company officially closing it's doors
"We're not there to take firearms"; Sheriff addresses FOID concerns
Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV is in peak season - here's what you need to know
Man accused of driving Terre Haute murder suspect to Walmart in the middle of a standoff enters plea agreement
US on track for one of the worst flu seasons in decades
Federal ratings for Indiana schools are out. Here's how Vigo County ranked
Terre Haute man accused of first murder of the year in court
Illinois bank robbery suspect accused of taking hostage is identified
Remembering a community hero: Rockville police officer dies after having flu-like issues
Second Dunkin Donuts expected to open in Terre Haute - here's where
Latest Video
Winter Bridal Showcase
First Farmers Market of the new year
FIRST Robotics Competition kickoff
Sheriff voices concern after first year
1981 cold case murder investigation
4 come out for anti-war protest in Terre Haute
Saturday Morning Weather Update
Friday late forecast
With his first year behind him - Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse looks to the future
RSV is in peak season - here's what you need to know
In Case You Missed It
Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same
Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard
Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group
Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax
One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans