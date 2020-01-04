Clear

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Cloudy and colder.

Posted: Jan 4, 2020 9:32 AM
Updated: Jan 4, 2020 9:40 AM
Posted By: Braden Harp
Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Cloudy and Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Friday late forecast

Image

With his first year behind him - Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse looks to the future

Image

RSV is in peak season - here's what you need to know

Image

Michelle Barrett takes over as ISU's interim police chief

Image

Statewide, Vigo County had a 23 percent voter turnout - here's how Vigo County did

Image

Illinois sheriff addresses FOID concerns

Image

Man accused of driving Terre Haute murder suspect to Walmart in the middle of a standoff enters plea

Image

Farmers market continues Saturday

Image

Kids learn about ice and igloos at Terre Haute Children's Museum

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans