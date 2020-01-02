Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Santa Tracker
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Santa Tracker
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Thursday Early Forecast
Thursday Early Forecast
Posted: Jan 2, 2020 5:40 PM
Updated: Jan 2, 2020 5:40 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Overcast
48°
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
47°
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Overcast
47°
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 42°
More Weather
Rockville
Overcast
48°
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
More Weather
Casey
Few Clouds
47°
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
More Weather
Brazil
Overcast
48°
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
More Weather
Marshall
Overcast
48°
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
More Weather
Scattered Showers
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Fatal New Year's day crash
THPD makes arrest in first murder of 2020
Second Dunkin Donuts expected to open in Terre Haute - here's where
Sheriff: Jail officer arrested on drunk driving charge
UPDATE: Two people stabbed in New Year's Day fight
Remembering a community hero: Rockville police officer dies after having flu-like issues
Live PD set to make Terre Haute return on Friday
On this day in 1963 - 18 people were killed and dozens of others were hurt in Terre Haute plant explosion
2020 means new laws in Illinois: Which ones could impact you
Illinois sees first legal sales of recreational marijuana
Latest Video
Hale commits to ISU
Hey Kevin with Jordan's dad
UTV and golf carts in Olney
Say hello to Terre Haute's first baby born this decade
Vigo County Parks Department releases a rough draft of its master plan
How does legal pot in Illinois impact Indiana?
January Outlook
Crews start work on new Vigo County Jail property
Remembering a community hero
Thursday Early Forecast
In Case You Missed It
Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same
Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard
Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group
Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax
One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans