Clear

Second Dunkin Donuts expected to open in Terre Haute - here's where

Second Dunkin Donuts expected to open in Terre Haute - here's where

Posted: Jan 2, 2020 5:21 PM
Updated: Jan 2, 2020 5:21 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Cloudy and Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Second Dunkin Donuts expected to open in Terre Haute - here's where

Image

Terre Haute's murder investigation of the year underway

Image

Has crime in Terre Haute seen an uptick? The city's police chief says that's not the case

Image

Thursday: Clouds move in, rain later. High: 50

Image

THPD makes arrest in first murder of 2020

Image

Sheriff: Jail officer arrested on drunk driving charge

Image

Fatal New Year's day crash

Image

'We have to stand up and say something,' Community members share their reaction to recent anti-Semit

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans