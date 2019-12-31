Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A Sober New Year's Eve

A Sober New Year's Eve

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 10:14 PM
Updated: Dec 31, 2019 10:14 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Gradual Clearing, Breezy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

A Sober New Year's Eve

Image

Vincennes residents prepare to ring in New Year with the Watermelon Drop

Image

Copper Bar expected to reopen sometime in mid-January

Image

Five years without answers: The anniversary of Marina Boelter's disappearance

Image

Barr-Reeve North Knox

Image

Overnight: Gradual clearing, breezy and cold . Low: 24°

Image

2019 crash statistics

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Cloudy with a gusty west wind. High: 36°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans