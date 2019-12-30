Clear

Court documents reveal more about Friday shooting in Terre Haute

Court documents reveal more about Friday shooting in Terre Haute

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 10:12 PM
Updated: Dec 30, 2019 10:12 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Cloudy, Windy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rick's Rallies 12-30-19

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute blessing box hopes to expand to blessing barn

Image

Six Vigo County recovery programs receive money thanks to a grant

Image

Court documents reveal more about Friday shooting in Terre Haute

Image

Rain causes Vigo County tree to uproot, leaving some without power

Image

Ring in New Year's in with your kids (at noon) at the Terre Haute Children's Museum

Image

A year in review: The Wabash Valley's top headlines of 2019

Image

First Financial Bank branch inside Honey Creek Mall closes

Image

A look back on the key moments of the jail

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans