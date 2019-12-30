Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mass. farm feeds donated Christmas trees to goats

A Massachusetts farm is asking for Christmas tree donations to help feed goats.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 11:17 AM
Updated: Dec 30, 2019 11:18 AM
Posted By: CNN
Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Cloudy and colder.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mass. farm feeds donated Christmas trees to goats

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

New year, new diet: Health experts share advice on achieving a New Year's resolution

Image

Monday: Showers possible, colder. High: 38

Image

Top Wabash Valley business stories of 2019

Image

New leaders sworn in

Image

2 hurt in Vermillion County crash

Image

ROB VS PH

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

ROB VS PH

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans