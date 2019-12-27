Clear

Sullivan vs Northview

Classic Day 2

Posted: Dec 27, 2019 11:48 PM
Updated: Dec 27, 2019 11:48 PM
Posted By: Marty Ledbetter
Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
A Brief Cooldown
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

South Knox vs Rushville

Image

North Daviess vs Loogootee

Image

Barr-Reeve vs Blackford

Image

Shakamak vs Owen Valley

Image

Riverton Parke vs Cloverdale

Image

Edgewood vs Robinson

Image

Marshall vs Parke Heritage

Image

Linton vs West Vigo

Image

Terre Haute South vs Casey-Westfield

Image

Sullivan vs Northview

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans