Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Santa Tracker
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Santa Tracker
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
I-70 crash in Clark County causing traffic issues
I-70 crash in Clark County causing traffic issues
Posted: Dec 27, 2019 6:09 PM
Updated: Dec 27, 2019 6:09 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
39°
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
44°
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Overcast
39°
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Rockville
Few Clouds
39°
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Casey
Overcast
38°
Hi: 40° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
More Weather
Brazil
Few Clouds
39°
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Marshall
Few Clouds
39°
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
A Brief Cooldown
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Man facing battery charges after Christmas Day incident
UPDATE: Christmas Day shooting investigation on Terre Haute's east side
One dead after couch fire in Greene County
Hobby Lobby says new Vincennes store will open in February - here's how much employees will make
Kevin's Weather: NEW MOON OMEN?
'When she told me I started crying,' Local woman goes to Aldi for one item, and leaves with something unexpected
Man died in early morning crash on Christmas Day
Extreme weather across the country causing headaches for holiday travelers
Woman charged with neglecting son found in washing machine
Vincennes police search for man wanted in connection to church burglaries
Latest Video
New TH spa boasts unique to the are oxygen bar
New tobacco law now in effect
Reporting stopped trains
I-70 crash in Clark County causing traffic issues
Some Clay County kids received a new bike thanks to a donation
Friday Early Forecast
Salvation Army passes its yearly fundraising goal
After a busy holiday season, letter carriers can finally catch their breath
Inspired by tragic grain bin accident, Clay County family donates life-saving equipment to local fir
Make a Difference: 10-year-old Katy Snow
In Case You Missed It
Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same
Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard
Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group
Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax
One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans