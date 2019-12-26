Clear

Linton-Shakamak

Miners beat Lakers

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 11:45 PM
Updated: Dec 26, 2019 11:45 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Warm still, with changes coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Linton-Shakamak

Image

Casey-Westfield/Cloverdale

Image

THS-RP

Image

SV-Robinson

Image

THN-Edgweood

Image

Northview-Parke Heritage

Image

Sullivan-Marshall

Image

Thursday Night: Sprinkles possible, still warm. Low: 44

Image

Friends keeping friends accountable: Heading back to the gym after Christmas

Image

House catches fire on Locust St in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans