Clear

'When she told me I started crying,' Local woman goes to Aldi for one item, and leaves with somethin

One local family took a trip to the grocery store and left with something they never expected.

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 6:32 PM
Updated: Dec 26, 2019 6:32 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
Warm still, with changes coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Christmas Gift Returning Process

Image

Preventing post-Christmas theft

Image

Expansion continues at the Terre Haute Regional Airport.

Image

'When she told me I started crying,' Local woman goes to Aldi for one item, and leaves with somethin

Image

Man facing battery charges after Christmas Day incident

Image

UPDATE: Christmas Day shooting investigation on Terre Haute's east side

Image

Thursday Night: Sprinkles possible, still warm. Low: 44

Image

All You Need To Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday Morning Weather Update

Image

The Story of Gage Eup told by his Father

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans