Detailed Forecast: Tonight, expect to see a mostly cloudy sky. We could see a few sprinkles, but other than that, overnight lows will still be mild at 44. Tomorrow a few early sprinkles possible, but then we'll see times of both sun and clouds. Day time highs tomorrow at 54. Tomorrow night mostly cloudy, and just a bit cooler with a low dropping to 41.

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 6:20 PM

Posted By: Scott Arnold