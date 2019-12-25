Clear

Giving the gift of a homemade meal

For eight years, a group of community members in Sullivan has hosted a free Christmas dinner.

Posted: Dec 25, 2019 7:05 PM
Updated: Dec 25, 2019 7:05 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Warm Christmas
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Story of Gage Eup told by his Father

Image

Giving the gift of a homemade meal

Image

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, still mild. Low: 48

Image

Providing care for NICU families on Christmas and year-round

Image

Local groups offer holiday grief support to those in need

Image

Christmas Day shooting investigation on Terre Haute's east side

Image

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warm! High: 59

Image

Women arrested in car vs ambulance crash

Image

Mayor Joe Wellman reflects on eight years at the helm

Image

Santa: Many children asking for good Christmases for families

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax