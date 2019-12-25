Christmas Day shooting investigation on Terre Haute's east side

Feels Like: 52°

Hi: 61° Lo: 49°

Feels Like: 52°

Hi: 63° Lo: 50°

Feels Like: 55°

Hi: 58° Lo: 50°

Feels Like: 52°

Hi: 63° Lo: 49°

Feels Like: 53°

Hi: 63° Lo: 47°

Feels Like: 52°

Hi: 65° Lo: 49°

Feels Like: 52°

Hi: 63° Lo: 50°

Most Popular Stories