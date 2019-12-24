Clear

Mayor Joe Wellman reflects on eight years at the helm

Wellman plans on more family time as he retires.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 11:58 PM
Updated: Dec 24, 2019 11:58 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Warm Christmas
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warm! High: 59

Image

Women arrested in car vs ambulance crash

Image

Mayor Joe Wellman reflects on eight years at the helm

Image

Santa: Many children asking for good Christmases for families

Image

Navigating life with a feeding tube

Image

Last Minute Christmas Shopping

Image

One killed, one hurt in Monday night crash in Bloomfield

Image

Fire destroys factory on Christmas Eve

Image

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, cool. Low: 37

Image

Experts warn giving pets as gifts may not be a good idea

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax