Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Santa Tracker
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Santa Tracker
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Friday Late Forecast
Friday Late Forecast
Posted: Dec 20, 2019 10:25 PM
Updated: Dec 20, 2019 10:25 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Clear
31°
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
31°
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Overcast
35°
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
31°
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
37°
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
31°
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
31°
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 31°
More Weather
Sunny and Warmer
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
ATV driver finds the body of Richland County man reported missing weeks ago
Missing Greene County teens located
DEA and other law agencies announce drug trafficking bust of 15 people, including 8 from the Wabash Valley
FDA warns of breathing risks with popular nerve drugs
Police identify victim in fatal Knox County crash
Terre Haute man found guilty of murder in connection to 2018 killing
Above and Beyond: Terre Haute Firefighters stop and shovel snow for an elderly woman on their way back from a call
Woman arrested for Vigo County crash, police said she was driving four times over the legal limit
Terre Haute South students throw party for 26 special needs students
ISU student competes in Miss America Pagent
Latest Video
Friday Late Forecast
Above and Beyond: Terre Haute Firefighters stop and shovel snow for an elderly woman on their way ba
State releases money for Dreiser Hall project
Full Video: Going above and beyond
The Work of an Airman
Launch Terre Haute hosts business that is set to expand to Terre Haute
Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce honors its volunteer of the year
Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosts its holiday open house
Friday Early Forecst
'A Proud Sycamore' Miss Indiana represents Indiana State University during Miss America Pageant
In Case You Missed It
The latest Closings and Delays
Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same
Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard
Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group
Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax