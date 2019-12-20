Friday Afternoon Weather

Sunny and Warmer

Feels Like: 36°

Hi: 39° Lo: 23°

Feels Like: 36°

Hi: 41° Lo: 26°

Feels Like: 31°

Hi: 39° Lo: 23°

Feels Like: 36°

Hi: 40° Lo: 24°

Feels Like: 36°

Hi: 41° Lo: 25°

Feels Like: 36°

Hi: 42° Lo: 24°

Feels Like: 36°

Hi: 41° Lo: 24°

Most Popular Stories