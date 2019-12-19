Thursday Late Forecast

Patchy Fog Possible

Feels Like: 26°

Hi: 37° Lo: 17°

Feels Like: 26°

Hi: 36° Lo: 19°

Feels Like: 23°

Hi: 35° Lo: 18°

Feels Like: 26°

Hi: 35° Lo: 19°

Feels Like: 22°

Hi: 36° Lo: 19°

Few Clouds

Feels Like: 23°

Hi: 38° Lo: 17°

Feels Like: 26°

Hi: 38° Lo: 18°

Most Popular Stories