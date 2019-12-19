Winter Getaway @ Bethesda Gardens

Sunny and Cold

Feels Like: 10°

Hi: 37° Lo: 18°

Feels Like: 10°

Hi: 36° Lo: 19°

Feels Like: 8°

Hi: 37° Lo: 18°

Feels Like: 10°

Hi: 35° Lo: 19°

Feels Like: 5°

Hi: 36° Lo: 18°

Few Clouds

Feels Like: 17°

Hi: 39° Lo: 18°

Feels Like: 10°

Hi: 37° Lo: 19°

Most Popular Stories