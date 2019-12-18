Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Santa Tracker
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Santa Tracker
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Terre Haute Lift station project placed on hold
Terre Haute Lift station project placed on hold
Posted: Dec 18, 2019 6:16 PM
Updated: Dec 18, 2019 6:16 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Clear
18°
Hi: 26° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 10°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
19°
Hi: 27° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 19°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Clear
15°
Hi: 27° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 5°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
18°
Hi: 23° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 10°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
14°
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 14°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
18°
Hi: 26° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 10°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
18°
Hi: 26° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 10°
More Weather
A Clear, Cold Night
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Nearly a dozen people stood outside of the Vigo County Courthouse in support of President Trump's impeachment
Man reported shooting a shotgun into the air making threats leads to Knox County standoff
Illinois man with trick gun gets 30-year prison sentence
Reported gunshots into a house led to Sarah Scott Middle School lockout
Trump sends scorching letter to Pelosi ahead of House impeachment vote
Three people hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Vigo County
Public invited to funeral for Indiana veteran with no family
Clinton woman charged after police say she nearly caused a wreck while driving under the influence
AIS Gauging moving into old Pfizer plant
No serious injuries reported after car reportedly hits a child on 7th Street in Terre Haute
Latest Video
Rick's Rallies
ISU signing day
Griffin Comer
Washington High School students create elaborate Christmas light display
Hey Kevin 12-18
Dixie Bee students stop by a nursing home to spread holiday cheer
Terre Haute South DECA students host holiday party for kids
Greene County recycling center
Terre Haute Lift station project placed on hold
Group gets together to wrap donated presents for local seniors
In Case You Missed It
The latest Closings and Delays
Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same
Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard
Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group
Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax