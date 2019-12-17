Christmas for Kids

Feels Like: 11°

Hi: 27° Lo: 19°

Feels Like: 11°

Hi: 30° Lo: 20°

Feels Like: 9°

Hi: 27° Lo: 17°

Feels Like: 11°

Hi: 27° Lo: 17°

Feels Like: 9°

Hi: 34° Lo: 20°

Few Clouds

Feels Like: 13°

Hi: 29° Lo: 19°

Feels Like: 11°

Hi: 29° Lo: 21°

Most Popular Stories