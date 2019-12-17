Pledge of Allegiance - Sullivan Elementary School - Mrs Faulk - 3rd Grade

Sunshine Returns Later

Feels Like: 18°

Hi: 29° Lo: 19°

Feels Like: 18°

Hi: 30° Lo: 20°

Feels Like: 16°

Hi: 28° Lo: 18°

Feels Like: 18°

Hi: 29° Lo: 19°

Feels Like: 21°

Hi: 33° Lo: 20°

Few Clouds

Feels Like: 20°

Hi: 30° Lo: 19°

Feels Like: 18°

Hi: 30° Lo: 20°

Most Popular Stories