Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

How to keep your family safe from security camera hackers

How to keep your family safe from security camera hackers

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 10:30 PM
Updated: Dec 16, 2019 10:30 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 16°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Winter Weather Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Several bring their pets to say hi to Santa at the mall

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

How to keep your family safe from security camera hackers

Image

Daviess County 4-H receives major donation towards building project

Image

WVCF presents checks to five local organizations

Image

Caring for a loved one with dementia

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

From Honey Creek to Haute City Center - Mall leaders unveil name change

Image

Judge approves continuance for former VCSC Supt. Danny Tanoos, pushing his court date to next year

Image

A wintry mix makes its way into the Wabash Valley: Navigating drivers through the conditions

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax