Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Daviess County 4-H receives major donation towards building project

Daviess County 4-H receives major donation towards building project

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 6:31 PM
Updated: Dec 16, 2019 6:31 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Winter Weather Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Daviess County 4-H receives major donation towards building project

Image

WVCF presents checks to five local organizations

Image

Caring for a loved one with dementia

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

From Honey Creek to Haute City Center - Mall leaders unveil name change

Image

Judge approves continuance for former VCSC Supt. Danny Tanoos, pushing his court date to next year

Image

A wintry mix makes its way into the Wabash Valley: Navigating drivers through the conditions

Image

Monday: Freezing rain early, 1-3" snow later. High: 33

Image

Children's Classic Roll

Image

CASA Christmas

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax