Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Saturday Morning Forecast Update
Mostly cloudy today with low rain chances
Posted: Dec 14, 2019 8:56 AM
Updated: Dec 14, 2019 9:16 AM
Posted By: David Siple
Terre Haute
Overcast
35°
Hi: 44° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
36°
Hi: 42° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Overcast
39°
Hi: 42° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 34°
More Weather
Rockville
Overcast
35°
Hi: 41° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Casey
Overcast
34°
Hi: 41° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Brazil
Overcast
35°
Hi: 42° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Marshall
Overcast
35°
Hi: 43° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Mostly cloudy with a low chance of a passing shower
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
A new store is moving into the old Terre Haute Toys R' Us location
Silver Alert issued for missing Terre Haute teen, Clayton Johnson
Parke County man accused of inappropriately touching an underage girl
Alcohol and speed may have been a factor in fatal Clay County crash
Crime Stoppers: Chase Grizzel
The Honey Creek Mall's new name and logo set to be announced on Monday
Terre Haute speeding traffic stop leads police to stolen handgun
Chicken ordinance passes at Terre Haute City Council meeting
Indiana prison official charged with molesting a child on prison property
Owen County man arrested after leaving the scene of a crash
Latest Video
Saturday Morning Forecast Update
In the Paint Part Three 12-13-19
In the Zone Part Two 12-13-19
In the Paint Part 1
Friday Late Forecast
Local teens make baskets and stockings to help people in need
Sheriff Youth Ranch raffle
Parke County kids get an inside look at how government works
New store confirms it is moving into old Terre Haute Toys R' Us location
Switz City trash plant plan withdrawn
In Case You Missed It
Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same
Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard
Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group
Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax
One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans