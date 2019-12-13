Clear

Friday Night: Cloudy, snowflakes possible. Low: 32

Temperatures will rise to the mid 40's this afternoon and we will stay dry until tonight.

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 2:43 PM
Updated: Dec 13, 2019 2:43 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 42°
Rain on the way.
