All You Need to Know for Friday
Top headlines for December 13
Posted: Dec 13, 2019 8:25 AM
Updated: Dec 13, 2019 8:25 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Indiana prison official charged with molesting a child on prison property
Crime Stoppers: Chase Grizzel
Former United Methodist Village property to be put up for auction
Arendelle royalty make a stop at a Terre Haute restaurant
Two counties working to restore a long-abandoned historic cemetery
Terre Haute's new 46,000 square foot VA facility to be built on the city's east side
TH Fire Chief asks City Council for money to pay for $1.2 million in overtime
Indiana man identified long after fire at Illinois house
Need a reason to go to the drive-in? The Moon Lite theater is set to host free Christmas movies
Local tire shop undergoes remodel under new ownership
School board to approve teacher salary increase
All You Need to Know for Friday
Friday: Cloudy, cool. High: 44
Big Brothers, Big Sisters get together for holiday party
Daniel Tingley
Caitlyn Newton
Thursday Late Forecast
Crime Stoppers: Chase Grizzel
Kids get hands-on computer programming experience at Rose-Hulman
Local doctor honored for men's health treatment
Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same
Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard
Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group
Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax
One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans