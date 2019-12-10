Clear

Hey Kevin 12-10

Hey Kevin 12-10

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 6:19 PM
Updated: Dec 10, 2019 6:19 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Robinson
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
Rockville
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Marshall
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Clear & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 12-10

Image

'Toy for Kids' supplies Christmas toys for over 200 kids in Jasper county

Image

From running to rolling: Local group puts a new spin on an old cause

Image

Sugar Creek Blessing Box

Image

wind chill

Image

2020 Next Level Agenda

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

New endowment will help with funding at the Terre Haute Humane Society

Image

Governor Holcomb calls to raise smoking and vaping age from 18 to 21 in Indiana

Image

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb presents his 2020 Next Level Agenda during Terre Haute stop

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans