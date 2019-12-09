Clear

Monday Late Forecast

Monday Late Forecast

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 10:30 PM
Updated: Dec 9, 2019 10:30 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Windy & Much Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Winners awarded for the Christmas in the Park decorations at Deming Park

Image

Daddy-Daughter dance expected to be a hit

Image

VCSC leaders talk budget

Image

Heavy police presence reported on north 8th Street in Terre Haute

Image

Hey Kevin 12-9

Image

Coffee With a Cop set for Wednesday at Baelser's

Image

Think twice before you throw that wrapping paper in the recycle bin

Image

Butcher shop to expand into Terre Haute, with plans to offer soup and sandwiches

Image

Duke Energy increases winter assistance funding - here's how you can get help

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans