Heavy police presence reported on north 8th Street in Terre Haute

Windy & Much Colder

Feels Like: 25°

Hi: 53° Lo: 21°

Feels Like: 25°

Hi: 54° Lo: 21°

Feels Like: 15°

Hi: 52° Lo: 21°

Feels Like: 25°

Hi: 52° Lo: 20°

Feels Like: 31°

Hi: 54° Lo: 23°

Feels Like: 22°

Hi: 55° Lo: 22°

Feels Like: 25°

Hi: 54° Lo: 22°

Most Popular Stories