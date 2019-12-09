Monday Afternoon Weather

Feels Like: 53°

Hi: 54° Lo: 21°

Feels Like: 53°

Hi: 54° Lo: 22°

Feels Like: 51°

Hi: 53° Lo: 21°

Feels Like: 53°

Hi: 53° Lo: 21°

Feels Like: 52°

Hi: 54° Lo: 24°

Feels Like: 54°

Hi: 55° Lo: 22°

Feels Like: 53°

Hi: 55° Lo: 23°

Most Popular Stories