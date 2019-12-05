Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
New program prepares educators to serve deaf/hard of hearing students
New program prepares educators to serve deaf/hard of hearing students
Posted: Dec 5, 2019 5:34 PM
Updated: Dec 5, 2019 5:34 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Clear
47°
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
44°
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
45°
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
44°
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
50°
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
47°
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
47°
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
More Weather
Becoming Cloudy
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Man sent to hospital after late night crash
They asked for a tractor but received a community: Dozens of farmers line up their equipment to honor Colten Howard
Terre Haute federal prison officer sentenced for taking bribes to let inmates leave the property
Police execute search warrant at Terre Haute home
Special Response Team makes arrest
Sullivan County man faces charges after police say he assaulted a woman while she was driving
Clay County man charged for sexual abuse of 14-year-old girl
More Americans will have to work for food stamps under new Trump rule
'The child inevitably is the one that's doing with out,' Indiana families going without services due to unpaid DCS contractors
Porch pirates have struck local homes in the Wabash Valley
Latest Video
United Way takes over Red Skelton Needy Children fund
ReThink Inc. receives $1,000 donation
Local business holds a ribbon-cutting for new their new division
Local Pharmacy Stresses Importance of Flu Shots
The Light House Mission Thrift Store reopens after a person crashed into it
Loogootee girls
Loogootee boys
7 years and still no justice
Clay County man charged for sexual abuse of 14-year-old girl
Terre Haute federal prison officer sentenced for taking bribes to let inmates leave the property
In Case You Missed It
Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same
Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard
Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group
Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax
One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans