Clear

Filled to Capacity: Terre Haute Humane Society says it can't accept any more animals right now

Filled to Capacity: Terre Haute Humane Society says it can't accept any more animals right now

Posted: Dec 3, 2019 6:11 PM
Updated: Dec 3, 2019 6:11 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
A Sunny Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Students clear to return to West Vigo Elementary classrooms after last month's evacuation

Image

Local real estate company set to kick-off its Relentless Campaign

Image

Hey Kevin 12-3

Image

IRS at ISU

Image

Local real estate company set to kick-off its Relentless Campaign

Image

New wings restaurant opens on Terre Haute's south side

Image

Vincennes Cyber Security

Image

Driver of a disabled semi on I-70 summoned to court in connection to double fatal in Clay County

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Heabangers Ball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans