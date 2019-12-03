Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
All You Need to Know for Tuesday
Top headlines for December 3rd.
Posted: Dec 3, 2019 8:42 AM
Updated: Dec 3, 2019 8:47 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
31°
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 22°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
30°
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Overcast
30°
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
More Weather
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
31°
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
30°
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
More Weather
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
31°
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
More Weather
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
31°
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
More Weather
Cool & Clearing
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Law enforcement, including FBI, search Greene County man's home, accused of making child pornography
Local correctional officer arrested
Indiana child welfare caseworker charged with neglect of boy
School officer shoots armed Wisconsin student in classroom
Missouri man charged after a short stand-off in Vermillion County
Commissioners vote in support of LDA for proposed casino
After merit commission suspends Terre Haute firefighter charged with child porn, fire chief pushes back to have him terminated
They asked for a tractor but received a community: Dozens of farmers line up their equipment to honor Colten Howard
Indiana residents speak out on proposed BMV gender rule
Police release information involving weekend crash into Light House Mission Thrift Store
Latest Video
'We're not gonna give up on them,' Why a local shelter is in need of adoptions and donations
All You Need to Know for Tuesday
Some sunshine possible. Breezy and a little warmer. High: 41°
Deming Park set to come alive with Christmas in the Park
North Central
Monday Late Forecast
Local bank starts 'Week of Giving' event
Vigo County prosecutor to distribute $25,000 in grants to addiction recovery programs
After merit commission suspends Terre Haute firefighter charged with child porn, fire chief pushes b
Cooper Neese
In Case You Missed It
Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same
Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard
Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group
Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax
One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans