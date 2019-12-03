Clear

Some sunshine possible. Breezy and a little warmer. High: 41°

Today, expect times of both sunshine and clouds, with more sun this afternoon.

Posted: Dec 3, 2019 6:40 AM
Updated: Dec 3, 2019 6:45 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Cool & Clearing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Some sunshine possible. Breezy and a little warmer. High: 41°

Image

Deming Park set to come alive with Christmas in the Park

Image

North Central

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Local bank starts 'Week of Giving' event

Image

Vigo County prosecutor to distribute $25,000 in grants to addiction recovery programs

Image

After merit commission suspends Terre Haute firefighter charged with child porn, fire chief pushes b

Image

Cooper Neese

Image

ISU Football

Image

Josh Phegley

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans