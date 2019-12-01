Clear

Deming Park Christmas

Deming Park Christmas

Posted: Dec 1, 2019 10:18 PM
Updated: Dec 1, 2019 10:18 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp
Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Turning Cooler with a chance of Snow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Deming Park Christmas

Image

Illinois man arrested after chase in stolen truck

Image

Cyber Monday Scammers

Image

Southwestern Indiana Conference Basketball kicks off

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Indiana State wins first contest at Hulman Center

Image

Tom Allen Wins First Old Oaken Bucket

Image

Pine Patch and North Pole Stables open for another season

Image

48 hour gaming challenge

Image

Christmas on the River

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans