Overnight: Rain. Low: 38°
A strong center of low pressure is moving from the plains to the Great Lakes this weekend.
Posted: Nov 29, 2019 10:33 PM
Updated: Nov 29, 2019 10:33 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Overcast
41°
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
39°
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Overcast
40°
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
More Weather
Rockville
Overcast
41°
Hi: 43° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Casey
Overcast
39°
Hi: 42° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
More Weather
Brazil
Overcast
41°
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Marshall
Overcast
41°
Hi: 43° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
A Rainy Weekend
Planner
Temps
Radar
They asked for a tractor but received a community: Dozens of farmers line up their equipment to honor Colten Howard
'He can just walk into a room and put a smile on everybody's face’ Parke Heritage students honor Colten Howard through hats
Crime Stoppers: Theft at Academy Sports on October 2nd
Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same
Death investigation underway after Dugger fire
Early Black Friday shopping
The longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America is all lit up for the holidays
Anonymous donor pays off over $900 in outstanding lunch balances to honor Colten Howard
Terre Haute man charged with battering two-month-old baby
Four teens allegedly crashed a stolen car, causing it to roll and catch fire near Seelyville
Bowsman Tribute
ISU Preps for Home Opener
Local businesses gearing up for Small Business Saturday
Overnight: Rain. Low: 38°
Family of Parke County teen killed establishes fund to continue legacy
Overnight: Rain. Low: 38°
Small businesses gearing up for Small Business Saturday
Black Friday deals draw in shoppers across the Wabash Valley
Friday: Patchy light rain, cloudy. High: 43
Wind causes part of Clinton building to collapse
Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same
Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard
Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group
Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax
One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans