Clear

Linton-Stockton Middle School students prepare for robotics competition

The top winners in January will move on to the state robotics competition at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Posted: Nov 29, 2019 7:20 AM
Updated: Nov 29, 2019 7:20 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
A Cloudy, Cold Friday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crime Stoppers: Theft at Academy Sports on October 2nd

Image

Linton-Stockton Middle School students prepare for robotics competition

Image

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light breeze. High: 44°

Image

Thursday Night Weather

Image

Runners burned off a few calories this Thanksgiving

Image

Blessings box blesses others with food this Thanksgiving

Image

FRIDAY: Cloudy, slightly warmer. High: 46

Image

Church offers free Thanksgiving meals

Image

Bridgeton Country Christmas

Image

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans