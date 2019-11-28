Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Four teens allegedly crashed a stolen car, causing it to roll and catch fire near Seelyville
All four teens were reportedly 15-years-old or younger.
Posted: Nov 28, 2019 6:26 AM
Updated: Nov 28, 2019 6:26 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Overcast
35°
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
33°
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Overcast
34°
Hi: 40° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
More Weather
Rockville
Overcast
35°
Hi: 40° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
More Weather
Casey
Overcast
33°
Hi: 40° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
More Weather
Brazil
Overcast
35°
Hi: 40° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
More Weather
Marshall
Overcast
35°
Hi: 40° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
More Weather
A Calm, Cloudy Thanksgiving
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
They asked for a tractor but received a community: Dozens of farmers line up their equipment to honor Colten Howard
Four teens allegedly crashed a stolen car, causing it to roll and catch fire near Seelyville
'He can just walk into a room and put a smile on everybody's face’ Parke Heritage students honor Colten Howard through hats
Terre Haute man charged with battering two-month-old baby
Death investigation underway after Dugger fire
Anonymous donor pays off over $900 in outstanding lunch balances to honor Colten Howard
Kevin's Winter Weather Forecast
Assault involving a seven-year-old and gun silencers: Police release more on what led to school lockdown in Vermillion County
Emergency crews find victim's body in Waveland grain bin
High winds leave 44,000 without power across Indiana
Latest Video
Four teens allegedly crashed a stolen car, causing it to roll and catch fire near Seelyville
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, not as windy. High: 41°
Death investigation underway after Dugger fire
Mooresville vs. Terre Haute North
Sullivan vs. South Knox
Barr-Reeve vs. Washington
Wednesday Late Forecast
Group set to provide free Thanksgiving meals for people in need
Clay County group prepares Thanksgiving baskets for people in need
Wind causes part of Clinton building to collapse
In Case You Missed It
Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard
Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group
Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax
One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans
Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook