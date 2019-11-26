Parke Heritage vs. Georgetown

Feels Like: 55°

Hi: 54° Lo: 42°

Feels Like: 55°

Hi: 55° Lo: 46°

Feels Like: 57°

Hi: 53° Lo: 41°

Feels Like: 55°

Hi: 55° Lo: 44°

Feels Like: 54°

Hi: 54° Lo: 50°

Feels Like: 56°

Hi: 54° Lo: 42°

Feels Like: 55°

Hi: 54° Lo: 45°

Most Popular Stories