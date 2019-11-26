Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Tuesday Late Forecast
Tuesday Late Forecast
Posted: Nov 26, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Nov 26, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Overcast
55°
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
55°
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Overcast
52°
Hi: 54° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Rockville
Overcast
55°
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Casey
Overcast
56°
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
More Weather
Brazil
Overcast
55°
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Marshall
Overcast
55°
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Wind & Rain
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Officials investigate crash on Terre Haute's east side
Police identify Sullivan man killed in crash
'He can just walk into a room and put a smile on everybody's face’ Parke Heritage students honor Colten Howard through hats
Vigo County leaders receive a look at proposed 'Rocksino' under Spectacle ownership
Kevin's Winter Weather Forecast
Anonymous donor pays off over $900 in outstanding lunch balances to honor Colten Howard
A new diesel event in Terre Haute wants to include the whole family
Citation issued in fatal Parke Co. crash
'...it is such an unstable environment.' Expert warns about safety near grain bins
Indiana man charged in toddler’s cruise ship death watched her fall
Latest Video
Covington vs. Riverton Parke
Parke Heritage vs. Georgetown
North Vermillion vs. West Vigo
Terre Haute South vs Cloverdale
CASY holds Thanksgiving dinner for Bigs and Littles involved in Big Brother, Big Sister program
Tuesday Late Forecast
Chick-Fil-A raises money for Hamilton Center program
Local organization sets out to help Clay County kids pay for college
Assault involving a seven-year-old and gun silencers: Police release more on what led to school lock
Families search for answers after Bethesda Cemetery issues
In Case You Missed It
Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard
Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group
Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax
One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans
Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook