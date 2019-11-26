Clear

Chick-Fil-A raises money for Hamilton Center program

Chick-Fil-A raises money for Hamilton Center program

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 10:40 PM
Updated: Nov 26, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Wind & Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Covington vs. Riverton Parke

Image

Parke Heritage vs. Georgetown

Image

North Vermillion vs. West Vigo

Image

Terre Haute South vs Cloverdale

Image

CASY holds Thanksgiving dinner for Bigs and Littles involved in Big Brother, Big Sister program

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Chick-Fil-A raises money for Hamilton Center program

Image

Local organization sets out to help Clay County kids pay for college

Image

Assault involving a seven-year-old and gun silencers: Police release more on what led to school lock

Image

Families search for answers after Bethesda Cemetery issues

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook