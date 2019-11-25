Teddy Bear Picnic

Sunny and warmer.

Feels Like: 56°

Hi: 57° Lo: 41°

Feels Like: 56°

Hi: 56° Lo: 42°

Feels Like: 59°

Hi: 57° Lo: 41°

Feels Like: 56°

Hi: 56° Lo: 41°

Feels Like: 57°

Hi: 57° Lo: 40°

Feels Like: 59°

Hi: 59° Lo: 42°

Feels Like: 56°

Hi: 58° Lo: 43°

Most Popular Stories