Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
XC Nationals
2019 Cross Country Nationals at LaVern Gibson
Posted: Nov 23, 2019 11:57 PM
Updated: Nov 23, 2019 11:57 PM
Posted By: Marty Ledbetter
Terre Haute
Clear
32°
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
33°
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
32°
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
32°
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
35°
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
32°
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
32°
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Decreasing Clouds and Cool
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Emergency crews find victim's body in Waveland grain bin
Two big storms could snarl Thanksgiving travel next week
Rockville man charged after allegedly leading police on a chase and rolling his car
Investigation underway into deadly crash in Knox County
18 children find a forever home on National Adoption Day
Man mistakenly released from Vigo County Jail taken into custody in Georgia
Indiana hospital: We failed to disinfect surgical tools
Indiana State Police asked to assist with a shooting at Vincennes apartment complex
A Terre Haute college student is part of an IU group that gives Riley kids the royal treatment
New event set for fairgrounds after Scheid announcement
Latest Video
XC Nationals
Terre Haute South vs Evan Harrison
Terre Haute North vs Danville, IL
Paris vs Champaign Central
Christmas food delivery program fundraiser
Helping families with Thanksgiving baskets
Christmas tree season opener
Christmas Craft Walk
Holiday Market and Expo
Can You Build It? contest
In Case You Missed It
Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group
Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax
One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans
Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook
Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley