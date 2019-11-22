Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Emergency crews find victim's body in Waveland grain bin
Emergency crews find victim's body in Waveland grain bin
Posted: Nov 22, 2019 10:08 PM
Updated: Nov 22, 2019 10:08 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Clear
28°
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
28°
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
32°
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
28°
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
31°
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
28°
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
28°
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
More Weather
Clouds Moving In
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Emergency crews find victim's body in Waveland grain bin
Indiana State Police asked to assist with a shooting at Vincennes apartment complex
Investigation underway into deadly crash in Knox County
Two big storms could snarl Thanksgiving travel next week
New event set for fairgrounds after Scheid announcement
Rockville man charged after allegedly leading police on a chase and rolling his car
Indiana hospital: We failed to disinfect surgical tools
Vigo County sheriff's deputy on a mission after multiple fatal crashes involving teens
Man mistakenly released from Vigo County Jail taken into custody in Georgia
18 children find a forever home on National Adoption Day
Latest Video
Smash of the Year
Bloomfield girls
Northview girls
Washington Girls
Friday Late Forecast
Emergency crews find victim's body in Waveland grain bin
18 children find a forever home on National Adoption Day
Cookies and Canvas fundraiser set to benefit YMCA pool
Local organization gives free Thanksgiving food to people in need
Cookies and Canvas fundraiser set to benefit YMCA pool
In Case You Missed It
Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group
Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax
One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans
Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook
Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley