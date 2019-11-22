Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Investigation underway into deadly crash in Knox County
A deadly crash involving a flatbed truck in Knox County is under investigation.
Posted: Nov 22, 2019 12:08 PM
Updated: Nov 22, 2019 12:08 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Clear
43°
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Robinson
Broken Clouds
40°
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
41°
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
43°
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Casey
Broken Clouds
39°
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
43°
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
43°
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Cloudy start and cooler.
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
New event set for fairgrounds after Scheid announcement
Indiana hospital: We failed to disinfect surgical tools
Indiana State Police asked to assist with a shooting at Vincennes apartment complex
Judge halts federal executions scheduled to take place in Terre Haute
Vigo County sheriff's deputy on a mission after multiple fatal crashes involving teens
Remember Sabrina Stauffenberg
Driver hospitalized after semi travels down steep embankment on Interstate 70
Sullivan man facing charges after police pursuit
Elementary school has special cafeteria worker for Thanksgiving lunch
Two big storms could snarl Thanksgiving travel next week
Latest Video
Friday: Sky clears up, cooler. High: 44
Investigation underway into deadly crash in Knox County
Investigation underway into deadly crash in Knox County
All You Need to know for Friday
'Reach inside your heart and give what you can,' An annual event dedicated to giving back to childre
Friday: Sky clears up, cooler. High: 44
Vincennes Rivet
Linton basketball
Heavy police presence at Vincennes apartment complex
Christmas trees and hot chocolate: Holiday Hill Tree Farm getting set for the holiday season
In Case You Missed It
Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group
Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax
One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans
Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook
Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley