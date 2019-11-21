Vigo County sheriff's deputy on a mission after multiple fatal crashes involving teens

Feels Like: 54°

Hi: 54° Lo: 34°

Feels Like: 52°

Hi: 53° Lo: 35°

Feels Like: 50°

Hi: 54° Lo: 34°

Feels Like: 52°

Hi: 53° Lo: 34°

Feels Like: 52°

Hi: 52° Lo: 36°

Feels Like: 53°

Hi: 55° Lo: 35°

Feels Like: 52°

Hi: 55° Lo: 36°

Most Popular Stories