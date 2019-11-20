Clear

Country Christmas Bridgeton Indiana

Free Admission Friday's-Sundays Nov 29th-30th and December 1st, 7th & 8th

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 3:36 PM
Updated: Nov 20, 2019 3:59 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff
Terre Haute
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Warmer afternoon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Country Christmas Bridgeton Indiana

Image

Wednesday: Patchy fog, mostly sunny. High: 52

Image

Vermillion County still working on their jail project

Image

Students head back to West Vigo Elementary after discovering mold: How mold impacts your health

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Patchy fog, mostly sunny. High: 52

Image

Parke Heritage

Image

Northview

Image

West Vigo

Image

Paris Basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook